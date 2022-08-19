FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $153.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,871 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.