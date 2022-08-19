FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 650.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,646. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $236.00 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.