FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 350 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

