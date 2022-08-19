Function X 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.90 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Function X has a market capitalization of $112.44 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,525.28 or 0.99967678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00048658 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00026223 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.