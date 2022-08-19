Fundamental Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.42 price objective on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

GOLD opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

