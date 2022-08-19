FY2022 EPS Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. Lifted by Desjardins (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Karora Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

About Karora Resources

Shares of TSE:KRR opened at C$3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$584.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.91.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

