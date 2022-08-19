FYI Resources Limited (ASX:FYI) Insider Acquires A$190,000.00 in Stock

FYI Resources Limited (ASX:FYI – Get Rating) insider Roland Hill acquired 1,000,000 shares of FYI Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$190,000.00 ($132,867.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 54.94 and a quick ratio of 51.31.

FYI Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and the Southeast Asia. The company holds 100% interest in the Cadoux kaolin deposit, a high purity alumina project in Western Australia. It also owns potash concessions in Laos and Thailand. The company was formerly known as Freedom Eye Limited and changed its name to FYI Resources Limited.

