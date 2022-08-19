G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Trading 2.6% Higher

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36. 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $868 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.