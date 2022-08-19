Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.80 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$2.20 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$0.65 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.48 and a 1 year high of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 27.15 and a quick ratio of 26.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

