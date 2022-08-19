GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. 48,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
