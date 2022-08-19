GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. 48,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 106,296 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

