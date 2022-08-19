Gameswap Hits Market Cap of $6.27 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $105,959.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,057.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003706 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00126460 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00032962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00075438 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

GSWAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.