Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Up to $7.38

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $7.55. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 3,950 shares.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $493.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garrett Motion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Garrett Motion by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 268,656 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Garrett Motion by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 504,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 294,508.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.