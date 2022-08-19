Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.67.

Geberit Stock Down 1.9 %

GBERY opened at $51.57 on Friday. Geberit has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

