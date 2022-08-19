Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 60 at Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

Gem Diamonds stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

