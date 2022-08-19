Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 60 at Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Gem Diamonds Stock Performance
Gem Diamonds stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.
Gem Diamonds Company Profile
