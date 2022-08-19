Gemini Dollar Price Down 0.9% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004630 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $322.24 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,396.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00127086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076591 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 325,284,354 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

