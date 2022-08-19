Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $331.43

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.43 and traded as high as $371.84. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $359.76, with a volume of 150 shares.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.59.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

