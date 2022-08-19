Genshiro Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $65,546.00 (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Genshiro has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Genshiro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genshiro has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $65,546.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002194 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.00785593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Genshiro Profile
Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi.
Buying and Selling Genshiro
Receive News & Updates for Genshiro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genshiro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.