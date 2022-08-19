Genshiro Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $65,546.00 (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Genshiro has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Genshiro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genshiro has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $65,546.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.00785593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genshiro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genshiro using one of the exchanges listed above.

