Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Phillip Eyler Sells 6,361 Shares

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $426,059.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,308.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gentherm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $67.22 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

THRM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5,247.2% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

