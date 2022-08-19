Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Genuine Parts by 434.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 72,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Genuine Parts by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.55. 11,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,265. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $161.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.