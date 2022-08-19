Glenview Trust Co Acquires 9,818 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.5% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $46,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Target by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 15,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.77. 184,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,249,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

