Glenview Trust Co Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Chevron stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.90. 134,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,570,686. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average of $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $312.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

