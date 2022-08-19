Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. 496,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,295,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

