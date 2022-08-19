Glenview Trust Co Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 92,727 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. 264,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,476,514. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,148 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

