Glenview Trust Co Has $13.01 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 62,624 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 622,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,663,582. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $169.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

