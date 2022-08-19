Glenview Trust Co Has $18.06 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,028 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.10. 26,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,185. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $271.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.02.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

