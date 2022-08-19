Glenview Trust Co Has $54.42 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,802 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.8% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $54,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,688,000 after acquiring an additional 50,443 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Price Performance

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $142.96. The company had a trading volume of 98,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day moving average is $150.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

