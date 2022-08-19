Glenview Trust Co Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $156,466,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 98,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

