Glenview Trust Co Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.8% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

AVGO traded down $5.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $552.54. 44,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,193. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.66 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

