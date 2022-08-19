Glenview Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,156 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,434,219,000 after purchasing an additional 517,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE EW traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $98.20. The stock had a trading volume of 65,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.91.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $907,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,738,239. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.