Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.05% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,888,000 after acquiring an additional 158,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 792,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,908,000 after buying an additional 350,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,450,000 after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 281,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 84,904 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $79.64 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.05.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.