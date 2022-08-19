Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,982 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,867,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 568,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,466. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.

Featured Stories

