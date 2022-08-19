Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 492,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 668,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.

