Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 492,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 668,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.