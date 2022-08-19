Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.95 and last traded at $52.22. 32,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 49,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.57.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15.

