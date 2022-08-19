Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $456 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.87 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.90. The company had a trading volume of 519,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.40. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Globant will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 86.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 36.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

