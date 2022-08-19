GMT Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 62,200 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,693,000 after buying an additional 2,412,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIO by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,883,000 after buying an additional 658,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after buying an additional 12,771,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NIO by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,543,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,022,000 after buying an additional 2,083,903 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NYSE NIO traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,253,776. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

