GMT Capital Corp Buys 416,700 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,024,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,700 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises 1.3% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $20,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,697,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE GPK traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

