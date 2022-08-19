GMT Capital Corp Buys New Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 204,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Celldex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLDX traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $33.33. 6,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,352. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.43. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $57.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Celldex Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $639,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.