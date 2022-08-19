GMT Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 543,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.19% of Meta Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Meta Materials by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Meta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Meta Materials news, CEO Georgios Palikaras bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 0.96 per share, for a total transaction of 40,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,112,550.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Georgios Palikaras purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 0.96 per share, with a total value of 40,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,112,550.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 1.30 per share, for a total transaction of 45,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,948,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,532,714.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMAT traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.89. 42,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,546,652. Meta Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 0.87 and a fifty-two week high of 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.45.

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

