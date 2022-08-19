GMT Capital Corp Purchases 20,800 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,570 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. VMware makes up approximately 1.0% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $15,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,779. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.19. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

