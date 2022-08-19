GMT Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 3,960 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,960 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $206,389,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,482,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,933,000 after buying an additional 1,938,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.9 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.12. 87,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,198. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. CIBC cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

