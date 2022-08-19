GMT Capital Corp Sells 27,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

GMT Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 130,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,134. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

