GMT Capital Corp Takes $29.63 Million Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 433,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,625,000. Cabot accounts for about 1.9% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.77% of Cabot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $396,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,206 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Cabot Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,673. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.32. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.