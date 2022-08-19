GMT Capital Corp Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 169,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,820,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 745,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,202,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,400,000 after acquiring an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,756,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,065,000 after purchasing an additional 568,855 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,400. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.94. 22,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

