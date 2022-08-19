Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $13.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.77.
A number of equities analysts have commented on GFI shares. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Gold Fields Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:GFI opened at $8.89 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
