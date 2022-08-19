Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $13.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GFI shares. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:GFI opened at $8.89 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,654,000 after buying an additional 5,165,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 16,454,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,063,000 after buying an additional 1,627,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,929,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,133,000 after buying an additional 351,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 17.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,852,000 after buying an additional 1,295,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

