GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on GoodRx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.53.

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.73, a PEG ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.77. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $48.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

