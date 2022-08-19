Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) fell 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.41 and last traded at $61.41. 4,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 339,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 663.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $96,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,998 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,722 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,948,000 after acquiring an additional 555,090 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 509,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,866,000 after acquiring an additional 190,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after acquiring an additional 182,952 shares during the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

