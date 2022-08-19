Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Trading Down 0.2%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119.40 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 119.60 ($1.45). 1,287,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,255,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.80 ($1.45).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.21. The stock has a market cap of £575.75 million and a PE ratio of 854.29.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Cuts Dividend
