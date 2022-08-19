Govi Hits One Day Volume of $107,599.00 (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Govi has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $107,599.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Govi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,370,560 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi.

Buying and Selling Govi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

