Green Climate World (WGC) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Green Climate World (WGC) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Green Climate World has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Green Climate World has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $273,265.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Green Climate World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Green Climate World Profile

WGC is a coin. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,989 coins. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official.

Buying and Selling Green Climate World

According to CryptoCompare, “The WeGen (World Ecosystem for Genuine Products) Platform is an anti-counterfeit system using a unique 3D label technology tied to an immutable blockchain. It aims to create a culture for the global supply chain ecosystem where manufacturers, distributors, and consumers are able to effectively respond to the counterfeit industry while being rewarded for doing so. “

