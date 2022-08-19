Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.
Green Plains Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of GPRE opened at $39.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Green Plains
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Plains (GPRE)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.