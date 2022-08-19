Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Shares of GPRE opened at $39.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Green Plains by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Green Plains by 39.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

